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2026 Indy 500

No Legends Day Concert at IMS for 2026

Indy 500 officials confirmed that there will not be a concert on Legends Day this year, with no specific reason given.

Published on May 2, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — Indy 500 officials have announced that there will not be a concert on Legends Day this year.

No specific reasons were provided for the cancellation, but there are plans for a potential return in 2027.

The Miller Lite Carb Day concert is still being held on Friday, May 22, featuring Counting Crows and Switchfoot. This year’s Coors Light Snake Pit concert lineup has Zedd, Crankdat, Wooli, it’s murph and Wax Motif performing on race day, Sunday, May 24.

The Legends Day concert has been part of the Indy 500 festivities since its debut in 2014.

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