Listen Live
Close
Local

2026 Mini-Marathon Concludes; Registration Open for 2027

The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon concluded successfully on Saturday, thanks in large part to volunteers.

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

People in Caterpillar Costume at IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival Mini-Marathon concluded successfully on Saturday, thanks in large part to volunteers.

Viki Shubert, a volunteer who has run the race herself, said that the key to volunteering is keeping runners motivated and supporting the event’s logistics. Randy Collins has spent the last 20 years serving drinks to thousands of runners, and he says he plans to continue as long as he can.

A man from South Carolina won this year’s 2026 IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon after finishing the race in just over an hour. 30-year-old James Quattlebaum’s time was one hour, two minutes, and 27 seconds. Rebecca Schmitt from New Mexico won the women’s race and set a new women’s course record in one hour, 10 minutes, and 10 seconds.

Keeton Thornsberry from Louisville, Kentucky won the Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K. He finished in just under 15 minutes. Flennery Davis from Colorado won the women’s race in over 16 minutes.

Zach Burton, Kaid Hutchinson, Zachary Davenport, Ian Leatherman, and Kalen Gucinski ran the IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon all inside a caterpillar costume.

Registration for the 2027 IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K has officially opened. The Mini-Marathon and 5K will return on May 8, 2027, in downtown Indianapolis.

Related Tags

Local News - Events Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Michael Plewa
Local  |  FOX 59

Brownsburg Sex Offender Charged with Child Solicitation

Veronica Ford
Local  |  John Herrick and Renuka Bajpai

Roni Ford Talks May Primary: Elected Officials Represent All

IMPD
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Police Arrest Man in 2025 Indianapolis Eastside Killing

People in Caterpillar Costume at IU Health 500 Festival Mini-Marathon
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

2026 Mini-Marathon Concludes; Registration Open for 2027

One Person Hurt in Plainfield Crash
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Collision with Dump Truck in Plainfield

several vote badges scattered on a table
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

UIndy Professor Says Young Voters Are Bringing New Energy

Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Speed and Safety on Display: Plainfield Hosts Midwest Lineman’s Rodeo

Viral Video of Marion Teens Fighting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Educator: Viral Attack Reveals Deep-Seated Crisis Among Youth

Indiana Pacers v Orlando Magic
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers Learn Draft‑Lottery Outcome Sunday

After Prom Party Shooting in Indy
Local  |  FOX 59

Shooting at Indianapolis After‑Prom Party Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

Shooting near Castleton Square Mall
Local  |  Staff

One Hurt in Shooting Near Castleton Square Mall

Denise Paul Hatch
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick and John Herrick

Former Constable Denise Hatch Running Against Andre Carson and Others for Seat in Congress

Crime Scene
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Multiple Fatal Shootings Rock Indianapolis in Overnight Violence

Nigeria National Team v Indiana Fever
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Fever Close Out Preseason with 105-57 Win Over Nigeria

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close