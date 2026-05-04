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Roni Ford Talks May Primary: Elected Officials Represent All

"I am the only candidate in this race that has great relationships with all of the different segments of society," said Ford.

Published on May 4, 2026

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Veronica Ford
Source: Mirror Indy

INDIANAPOLIS–One of the candidates running as a Republican for Senate District 29 is Veronica Ford (who goes by Roni). That district includes parts of Pike and Wayne townships and stretches north to portions of Carmel and Zionsville.

Ford says in order to be successful in political office and elsewhere, the most important thing is relationships.

“I am the only candidate in this race that has great relationships with all of the different segments of society. I’ve been a community servant for over 40 years. I’ve served our country as a former U.S. Senate staffer, our community as a two-term elected school board member, and our economy through more than 20 plus years in corporate America, 15 years of public service 40 plus uears community volunteer,” said Ford.

She says her values are rooted in strong family traditions like faith, responsibility, service, and respect for others.

“Those values guide every decision I make,” said Ford.

Ford says it’s disheartening to see politics become so divisive between Republicans and Democrats.

“I want to be one of those people that rights the wrongs. I have been able to work and interact with others on both sides, whether it be from the kitchen table or the conference table,” said Ford.

Ford has served in several leadership roles, including Director of Access to Recovery, a grant program funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Director of the Indiana Joint Asthma Coalition, and Manager of the Tobacco Prevention Grant Program with Indiana Black Expo. Her commitment to service also led to her appointment as Deputy Director for Minority Outreach for United States Senator Todd Young.

Ford says every elected official should understand that when they are elected, they serve everyone.

“Elected officials represent all. No matter what is behind their name, an R or a D, they represent all. People should be able to contact them, meet with them, attend their events, and interact with them,” said Ford.

On the Republican side, Ford is running against John Ruckelshaus and Mike Delph. The Democratic primary for Senate District 29 is made up David Greene, Demetrice Hicks, Kristina Moorhead, and Kevin Short.

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