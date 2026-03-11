Listen Live
4 Months Missing: Mother Pleads for Carrington Bohannon’s Return

Published on March 11, 2026

Carrington Bohannon
Source: Cleo Bohannon / Cleo Bohannon

INDIANAPOLIS — A local family is refusing to let the search for 15-year-old Carrington Bohannon go cold, nearly four months after the teenager vanished from the west side of Indianapolis.

What began as a typical school week has spiraled into a harrowing investigation marked by mysterious letters, a neighbor’s sudden move, and a mother’s desperate plea for the return of her “heart and everything.”

The timeline of Carrington’s disappearance begins on October 21, 2025. Because of the heavy morning traffic in Indianapolis and Carrington’s enrollment at Purdue Polytech High School, she had been staying with her grandmother on the city’s west side to ensure she made it to class on time.

The alarm was first raised by school officials. Around 3:30 p.m. that Monday, Cleo Bohannon received a call stating that her daughter had never arrived for her classes. When Cleo contacted the grandmother, she was met with a shocking revelation: Carrington had reportedly walked out of the house at 3:00 a.m.

In the morning of her departure, the 15-year-old left behind a handwritten note. Cleo describes the letter as “all over the place,” indicating that Carrington felt “stressed” and felt that her family didn’t understand her. Despite the teenager’s claims of wanting to “live her life,” her mother says the nature of her disappearance suggests she wasn’t acting alone.

The “Weird” Connection: Accusations of Influence
At the heart of Cleo’s concerns is a former neighbor. While Carrington had run away twice before—once for five hours and once for four days—this four-month absence is unprecedented. Cleo believes an adult woman, a 32-year-old former neighbor, may have groomed or influenced the teen to leave.

“The daughter was kind of like mentoring her,” Cleo explained, noting that she eventually tried to sever the connection between the adult and her child. “I pulled Carrington away from them because I felt like it was getting weird. Like you’re 32—why do you want to be around a 15-year-old?”

Suspicion intensified when the neighbor and her family reportedly moved out of their home just two days after Carrington went missing. Since then, the neighbor has apparently remained standoffish and has not responded to inquiries from the lead detective assigned to the case.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) has officially entered Carrington into the national runaway database. However, Cleo expresses frustration with what she perceives as a “nonchalant” attitude from investigators. She fears that because Carrington has a history of running away, her case is not being treated with the urgency a missing child deserves.

“She’s a kid. It doesn’t matter if she’s run away before,” Cleo said. “I’m doing the best that I can, but they were just a little too nonchalant for me.”

The search is further complicated by a lack of a digital footprint. Prior to running away, Carrington had been placed on a household “punishment,” which included the removal of her phone and the deletion of her social media accounts, including TikTok and Instagram. This has left detectives with fewer breadcrumbs to follow in a world where digital tracking is often the key to locating missing youth.

A Family’s Plea: “Just Come Home”
As the months have passed, Carrington has missed major milestones including Thanksgiving, Christmas, and her mother’s birthday. Despite the silence, Cleo remains steadfast in her message to her daughter.

“Carrington, I love you and I miss you. I’m not upset,” Cleo said in a direct message to her daughter. “The main concern is your safety. Whatever it is… I don’t care. That’s my baby. Just come home, please.”

Description and Identifying Marks
Community members are asked to keep a close eye out for Carrington. She is described as having:

Long, beautiful, curly, poofy hair
A nose piercing on the left side
Glasses
Two distinct moles: one just above her lip and one on the lip itself.

Statement from IMPD: The case remains an active and open case. IMPD encourages anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carrington Bohannon to reach out the IMPD Missing Persons office at 317-327-6160.

