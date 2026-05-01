Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center Raises Over $35,000 from ‘Un-Gala’

Source: WIBC’s Jake McDaniel

INDIANAPOLIS — On Friday, Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center (MRNC) in Indianapolis hosted its second annual Un-Gala. The community-centered fundraising event trades traditional gala formality for a luncheon focused on the stories and resilience of families.

The center celebrated more than $35,000 raised to support the center’s newly expanded food pantry. Since opening in late January, the pantry has already served more neighbors than it did in the entirety of 2025.

“This event is about the food pantry that serves our community,” Tiarra LaRhea, a guest speaker and client at the Mary Rigg Neighborhood Center, said. “We have a rise in homelessness and low-income needs, so we are serving them so they have more opportunities here.”

LaRhea says that the center provided support she didn’t realize was available.

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“When I got involved, I was able to see all the resources that helped my family fill in the gaps. The diaper donations helped bridge the gap until payday, and the financial literacy programs helped me overcome my limitations. All of those resources allow me to move forward and build from the stability they offer.”

Another client, April Barnes, shared how the center has supported her and her sons.

“This community and group of people really mean a lot to us,” Barnes said. “Everybody is allowed to be themselves the moment they walk through the door. You’re always going to feel welcome.”

President of MRNC Heather Pease said the new pantry is more than just an enlarged space, it’s “enlarged hope.”

“Our Un-gala event allows us to deliver on our promise of increased choice and greater access to healthy options,” Pease said.

For over 110 years, the MRNC has partnered to provide personalized services to west side neighbors. This includes youth support and workforce training.