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Track Chairs Returned After Being Stolen from Fort Harrison State Park

The all-terrain track chairs were taken from the state park earlier this month, along with two Vietnam War-era helmets.

Published on May 28, 2026

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All-terrain track chair
Source: Indiana DNR

LAWRENCE, Ind. — The track chairs stolen from Fort Harrison State Park earlier this month have been returned.

Two all-terrain track chairs were taken from the state park sometime between late at night on April 30 and early in the morning on May 1. Two Vietnam War-era helmets were also stolen and six DNR buildings were vandalized.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources did not say if any arrests were made in connection with the thefts of the chairs.

The track chairs were funded by a Lilly Endowment Grant and are designed to help people with limited mobility explore rugged terrains. The chairs were part of a fleet of 45 distributed across Indiana state parks.

The department said the helmets are still missing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Indiana Conservation Officers Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.

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