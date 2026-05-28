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Former Indiana State Employee Facing Felony Charges

Published on May 28, 2026

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Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS — A former state employee is facing multiple felony charges following an investigation by the Indiana Office of Inspector General.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has officially charged Steven L. Harris, a former employee of the Indiana Veteran’s Home, with theft and official misconduct. According to charging documents, Harris used state-issued time and a state vehicle for purposes entirely unrelated to his official duties.

Both charges are classified as Level 6 felonies, each carrying a potential sentence of up to two and a half years in prison.

Indiana Inspector General Jared Prentice commended the collaborative effort that brought the allegations to light.

“Our investigators’ diligence and the Indiana Veterans’ Home’s full cooperation uncovered evidence that warranted certifying these charges to the prosecutor,” Prentice said in a statement. “The prosecutor’s decision to file those charges demonstrates that accountability in state government is not optional — for anyone.”

Harris is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on June 2, 2026.

The Office of the Inspector General notes that a charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

About the Indiana Office of Inspector General
The role of the Inspector General and staff is to reduce fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement and wrongdoing in state executive branch agencies. Through education, advice, investigations, prosecutions and legislative r recommendations, the Inspector General fosters a culture of integrity that contributes to public confidence – supporting Governor Mike Braun’s focus on a more transparent, accountable and efficient state government.

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