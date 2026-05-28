Listen Live
Close
Local

Keystone Group Plans for Major Renovations at Sheraton Hotel

The Keystone Group recently acquired the 378-room Sheraton Hotel in downtown Indianapolis.

Published on May 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Aerial view of Indianapolis downtown Indiana
Source: pawel.gaul / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Keystone Group now has four properties in downtown Indianapolis after acquiring the Sheraton Indianapolis City Centre Hotel.

The 378-room hotel will be renovated inside and out, rebranded as the Renaissance Indianapolis.

“This acquisition is not about one building,” said Ersal Ozdemir, founder and owner of the Keystone Group. “It is about creating a new model for how people live, work, stay and experience Monument Circle as the heart of downtown Indianapolis.”

One of the many luxury upgrades planned for the hotel includes having the state’s first rooftop pool bar with views of the downtown skyline and Monument Circle. Other areas of the hotel listed for upgrades are the ballroom, lobby, parking, and event spaces.

The Keystone Group is investing half a billion dollars on the city skyline. Ozdemir said they want to help people continue to work, live, play, and stay in Indianapolis.

“You can’t be a great city and not have these amenities for the residents as well as the guests,” Ozdemir told Fox 59. “It also helps attract more events to the city.”

Construction on the downtown hotel is expected to last for two years. Renaissance Indianapolis will still be fully operational during the transformation.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
AUTO: MAY 25 INDYCAR 109th Running of The Indianapolis 500
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 | Radio Coverage

17 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

LIVE UPDATES: 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Pair Killed in North-Side Motorcycle Wreck in Indy

The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500
3 Items
2026 Indy 500  |  John Herrick

Felix Rosenqvist Wins 110th Indy 500, Closest Finish in History

Diego Morales
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Laura Loomer Exposing Diego Morales

Todd Leary
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Ex‑IU Guard Todd Leary Pleads Guilty to Fraud

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Speaks During A News Conference In Chicago, Illinois
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Brandon Johnson Helping Indiana Get The Chicago Bears

Gavel and Scales of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

SOS Diego Morales Stays Silent in Henry County Election Dispute

Local News
Monroe County Correctional Center
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

ACLU Considers Legal Action After Monroe County Jail Site Vote

Noblesville city sign
Local  |  FOX 59

Noblesville Approves New $50M Police Department Headquarters

Aerial view of Indianapolis downtown Indiana
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Keystone Group Plans for Major Renovations at Sheraton Hotel

2026 Indiana Spring Football Game
Local  |  John Herrick

Curt Cignetti Briefly Discusses Current State of College Football

All-terrain track chair
Local  |  Staff

Track Chairs Returned After Being Stolen from Fort Harrison State Park

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun
Entrepreneurship  |  Jake McDaniel

Braun: Merrill Bros. Inc. Plans to Expand HQ & Create Jobs

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Indiana State Employee Facing Felony Charges

Person exhaling smoke from a lit marijuana joint, consuming cannabis
Politics  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

AG Rokita Joins Lawsuit to Block Federal Marijuana Rescheduling

Crime Scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Man Taken to Hospital After Morning Traffic Stop in Indy

Police Lights: Crash
News  |  Jake McDaniel

Deputies Find Body in Burning Car in Grant County

Khalil Glover
Local  |  FOX 59

2 Indy Teenagers Arrested After Armed Carjacking at Fishers IHOP

Loving man woman couple holding hands on dark wooden background.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Prioritizing Mental Health During Mental Health Awareness Month

Brayan Camacho Calleja
Local  |  Staff

Mexican Rapper Enters Guilty Plea in Fatal Crash Last Year in Indy

Human Respiratory System Lungs Anatomy
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Doctor Discusses His Device to Test Oxygen Levels for Asthma

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close