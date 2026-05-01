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Police Investigate Threats at Zionsville and Avon High School

Police Investigate Unfounded Threats at Zionsville Community High School, Avon High School

Published on May 1, 2026

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Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

Police Investigate Threats at Zionsville Community High School, Avon High School

ZIONSVILLE AND AVON, Ind.–Students at Zionsville Community High School and Avon High School were released after police determined the threats both schools received on Friday afternoon were unfounded.

Zionsville Community Schools initially confirmed to FOX59/CBS4 that a heavy law enforcement presence had arrived at ZCHS after the local dispatch received a threat just before 2 p.m. claiming that multiple bombs were placed at the high school.

“The ZCHS campus is currently on a shelter in place while public safety is on site in reference to a threat called into the police department,” ZCS said in an email around 2:35 p.m. “This activity is specific to the HS campus. Elementary will be releasing on time per ZPD.”

In its latest update, ZCS said that police determined the threat was not legitimate as the school planned to release students and follow normal dismissal protocols.

Zionsville police also conducted a sweep of the school’s exterior and found “no concerning results.”

Meanwhile, Avon High School requested assistance from Avon police after receiving a threat on Friday afternoon. Police were at the school providing active security as they worked to determine the validity of the threats.

The school has since lifted its lockdown.

“The school was initially locked down as a precaution but was just recently lifted. School officials are working to release students in a safe manner,” APD said around 4:55 p.m.

Avon police found the threat was unfounded and are working to identify the individual or group of individuals responsible for sending the threats.

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