16-Year-Old Critically Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex on the north side of Indianapolis Monday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Biscay Square, just off of Michigan Road and Westlane Road.

Officers believe a disturbance involving the boy and at least one other person led to shots being fired and the 16-year-old being taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Police are trying to gather more information about the shooting through video or witnesses. IMPD can be contacted at (317) 327-3475. Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.