Body of Johnson County Man Taken to UIndy for Further Examination

Source: Johnson County Coroner

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.–Investigators are trying to figure out the cause and manner of death of Werner Gadshian, a 70-year-old man who was recently found dead in a ditch in Johnson County.

“Today we will transfer Werner Gadshian to the University of Indianapolis Department of Biology and Anthropology to assist with cause and manner of death. If you saw Werner in the area of Stones Crossing and State Rd 135 after August 31, 2025, please let call our office at 317-738-6031 or E-mail us a Coroner@johnsonCounty.in.gov,” said Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt on Wednesday morning.

Pruitt says they are transferring Gadshian to the University because the autopsy could not confirm the cause and manner of death.

Gadshian was reported missing on August 31, but police are trying to get clarity on what may have happened between that day and the time Gadshian was found on Friday, March 6. Gadshian did have a medical history that included dementia.

“With as much flooding that occurred due to the rain and snow, his remains very well could have been moved by the water to the area of the storm drain where he was found. There is a large drainage ditch that feeds into this location. So, there is a good chance that he was not always at this location,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt said a person walking near the ditch discovered the body and notified authorities. The intersection where he was found is halfway between West Stones Crossing Road and Clary Boulevard North Drive in an area with dozens of businesses.

A Statewide Silver Alert was issued for Gadshian on September 2, 2025.