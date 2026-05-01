Sheriff Rich Kelly Faces New Gun Charge

Source: PHOTO: Rich Kelly official portrait

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Already facing a series of felony charges in Marion County, Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly is now facing a new criminal charge in Hamilton County after possessing a handgun while working a private security detail.

According to court documents filed Friday, Kelly was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun following an incident at the former Carmel residence of Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The investigation began after Kelly reportedly called one of his own employees—who was on duty at the Clinton County Jail at the time—to relieve him from the private security assignment on West 116th Street. When the employee arrived, he described Kelly as appearing “distressed.”

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The employee told investigators that Kelly pointed toward a drawer and stated there was something inside that “needed to be taken care of.” Upon opening the drawer, the employee discovered a holstered SIG Sauer P365 9mm pistol.

Kelly admitted the firearm was his personal weapon and not department-issued. The employee took possession of the handgun but later contacted the Indiana State Police to turn it over, sparking the new investigation.

Legal Ramifications

Under Indiana law, Kelly is classified as a “prohibited person” because he is currently under indictment for multiple felonies. During a recent hearing in his Marion County case, a judge explicitly warned him that he is legally barred from possessing or carrying any firearms.

This latest charge creates a significant legal hurdle for the Sheriff:

Pre-Trial Violation: The accusation suggests Kelly violated the terms of his pre-trial release in his existing felony case.

Prohibited Possession: It is a crime for an individual under indictment for an offense punishable by more than one year in prison to knowingly possess a firearm.

While a new charge has been filed, a warrant has not yet been issued for Kelly’s arrest. This development adds to a mounting list of legal troubles for the Sheriff, who remains in office despite the ongoing criminal proceedings.

An initial hearing for the Hamilton County charge is scheduled for early June. It remains unclear how this new case will impact his standing in Marion County or his future as Clinton County’s top law enforcement officer.