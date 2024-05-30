Listen Live
Local

Mooresville Grandmother Faces More Charges in Death of 5-Year-Old

Published on May 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Grandmother Facing More Charges

Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 53-year-old grandmother is faced with additional charges for her role in the death of her 5-year-old granddaughter Kinsleigh Welty who died in April after police found her malnourished inside her home.

Tammy Halsey, of Mooresville, was formally charged with criminal confinement on April 17, but the state filed a motion on May 28 to have it dismissed.

According to the prosecutor’s office on Thursday, Halsey faces six charges:

  • Two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death
  • Two counts of neglect if a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury
  • One count of neglect if a dependent results in bodily injury
  • One count of failure to make a report

Halsey told investigators that she knew her daughter, Toni McClure, 29, of Indianapolis, had kept Welty in a closet for extended periods during February and March.

Kinsleigh was found unresponsive inside her home on the city’s southwest side on April 9 and was rushed to Riley Hospital for Children, where she died, police say.

According to court documents, police recovered messages between Halsey and McClure about preventing access to food for the child.

Text messages can be read in a probable cause affidavit, here.

McClure was charged with murder, criminal confinement, and battery on a person younger than 14.

McClure’s boyfriend, Ryan Smith, 27, was charged with three counts of neglect, and one count of criminal confinement. Court documents show Smith and McClure lived at the same address.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Relief Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
Nick Cottongim

Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America’s Got Talent

A photo of an IMPD car at a house
WISH-TV

Top 5 Most Dangerous Marion Co. ZIP Codes

Young business people shaking hands and meeting with documents above to hire a partner or work together at the office, teamwork or researching a new marketing project in close-up.
Casey Daniels

The top 5 most sought-after careers in Indiana

Southsiders Prevail in Fight Over Wetlands
Mirror Indy

Southsiders Prevail in Halting Plan to Destroy Wetlands

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close