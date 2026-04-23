Man Arrested for Bloomington House Fire that Seriously Injured Mother

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man is facing multiple felony charges after police said he intentionally started a fire inside a home with his mother inside.

Officers from the Bloomington Police Department were sent to a home in the 2000 block of South Rogers Street at around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a structure fire. Officers noticed that the roof and other parts of the house were fully engulfed in flames when they got there.

Police said they heard a woman inside the home calling out for help. Officers forced their way into the home and found the woman on the floor, surrounded by flames.

Love WIBC 93.1 FM? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The woman, who is in her mid 50s, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital in critical condition. She was later taken to a hospital in Indianapolis for more treatment for “life-threatening injuries.”

No one else was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

Investigators learned that the woman lived at the home with her 37-year-old son, Shandor Jackson. He and the woman’s vehicle were both missing from the home.

Jackson was located a short time later, thanks to Flock License Plate Readers. The readers noticed him driving the vehicle through Greene, Lawrence and Orange counties.

Flock data helped lead police to a motel in Mitchell the next day, where they found Jackson and arrested him.

Jackson was taken to the Monroe County Jail and faces the following preliminary charges:

Attempted Murder, level 1 felony

Aggravated Battery, level 3 felony

Arson, level 4 felony

Vehicle Theft, level 6 felony

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.