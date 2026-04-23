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Man Arrested for House Fire that Seriously Injured Mother

Man Arrested for Bloomington House Fire that Seriously Injured Mother

Bloomington police arrested 37-year-old Shandor Jackson on Wednesday, who now faces multiple felony charges, including attempted murder and arson.

Published on April 23, 2026

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BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man is facing multiple felony charges after police said he intentionally started a fire inside a home with his mother inside.

Officers from the Bloomington Police Department were sent to a home in the 2000 block of South Rogers Street at around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a structure fire. Officers noticed that the roof and other parts of the house were fully engulfed in flames when they got there.

Police said they heard a woman inside the home calling out for help. Officers forced their way into the home and found the woman on the floor, surrounded by flames.

The woman, who is in her mid 50s, was taken to IU Health Bloomington Hospital in critical condition. She was later taken to a hospital in Indianapolis for more treatment for “life-threatening injuries.”

No one else was inside the residence at the time of the fire.

Investigators learned that the woman lived at the home with her 37-year-old son, Shandor Jackson. He and the woman’s vehicle were both missing from the home.

Jackson was located a short time later, thanks to Flock License Plate Readers. The readers noticed him driving the vehicle through Greene, Lawrence and Orange counties.

Flock data helped lead police to a motel in Mitchell the next day, where they found Jackson and arrested him.

Jackson was taken to the Monroe County Jail and faces the following preliminary charges:

Attempted Murder, level 1 felony
Aggravated Battery, level 3 felony
Arson, level 4 felony
Vehicle Theft, level 6 felony

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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