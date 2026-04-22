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NWS: Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Early Next Week

Published on April 22, 2026

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Source: Andrei Savchuk / Getty

STATEWIDE–Rain is supposed to fall across Indiana on Friday.

“That’s when a more organized system will move in. Our rain chances are quite high. It will be most likely Friday afternoon into the evening. That will probably be our best chance,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Melo doesn’t expect any severe storms with that system.

“Then we’ll have another system that moves in towards early next week that we’re watching as well. We have some higher rain chances with that and we are watching the potential for severe weather,” said Melo.

Melo says there could be some severe storms on Monday, but they’ll know more about that we get closer to Monday.

Temperatures are “above normal” and Melo expects them to stay above normal for at least the next few days. By the end of next week, though, they will drop.

“We get cooler at the end of the month and into early May,” said Melo.

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