Source: Michael Owens / Getty

NFL: Colts to Play Commanders in London This October

LONDON–The Indianapolis Colts will play the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Stadium in London coming up October 4th. That announcement was made Wednesday morning by the NFL.

This will be the Colts third international contest in four years. They played as the away team in Frankfurt, Germany in 2023 against the New England Patriots and as the home team against the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin in 2025.

In Frankfurt, the Colts beat New England 10-6. When the Colts played the Falcons in Berlin, they took down Atlanta 31-25 in overtime. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns in that game.

It will also be the second time the Colts will play in London. Previously, the Colts faced off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London in 2016. The Jaguars won that game 30-27.

The NFL manages ticket distribution for this game, so they will announce when ticket sales will begin.

The full NFL schedule gets announced Thursday night at 8 pm. The Colts are also invited fans to sign up for first access to 2026 single game tickets at Lucas Oil Stadium by joining the Colts Official Priority List at Colts.com/priority.