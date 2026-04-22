Evansville Police Find Children in Filthy Home; Arrest 2

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville police arrested two people after a burglary call exposed a home filled with rats, rotting food, and animal waste.

Officers responded to a home on Georgia Street Tuesday, near West Columbia and West Maryland streets, for a reported burglary. Upon entering, investigators immediately smelled a “pungent odor” and discovered a severe infestation of flies and rodents.

The probable cause affidavit describes a scene where rats, bugs, and feces covered the furniture and floors. One officer reported a rat inside a closet roughly the size of a small opossum.

Investigators found two children, ages 9 and 10, living in the home. The children told Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS) workers they slept upstairs to avoid the rats and used a gate to block the rodents from climbing the stairs.

Jason Williams initially claimed the children did not live there to prevent their removal, but he later admitted they lived in the home. Police took both Jason and Jessica Williams into the Vanderburgh County Jail on felony charges.