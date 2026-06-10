Indiana Filmmakers Bring ‘Micronation’ Feature Film to Life

Source: Micronation / Micronation

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — What would happen if a farmer facing the loss of his family land decided to leave the United States and start his own country?

That’s the question at the heart of “Micronation,” a new Indiana-produced feature film currently shooting in the Hoosier State.

The independent film follows Sam Shoemaker, a stubborn farmer whose life is turned upside down when the government uses eminent domain to seize his property for the construction of a new interstate. Refusing to surrender the farm that has defined his life, Sam takes an extraordinary step: he declares independence from the United States and establishes his own micronation in an effort to save his home.

Source: Micronation / Micronation

While the premise may sound quirky, filmmakers say the story explores themes of home, identity, community and second chances. The film is a family endeavor led by brothers Dustin Brenton and JD Brenton, who have spent years developing the project. Dustin serves as writer, director and producer, while JD oversees both directing duties and the film’s visual style as cinematographer.

According to JD Brenton, the idea centers on an ordinary man pushed to an extraordinary decision. Sam Shoemaker is a voice for those who are fighting for what they believe and what they’ve worked for”.

As Sam fights to protect his land, the story unfolds into more than a battle against government bureaucracy. The character develops unexpected friendships and discovers new possibilities for his future, creating what filmmakers describe as a heartfelt blend of comedy and drama.

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For the Brenton brothers, producing a feature film in Indiana is just as important as the story itself. “This is great. I wish I would have done this when I was younger,” Brenton said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Source: Micronation / Micronation

The filmmakers have long advocated for a stronger film industry in Indiana and hope projects like Micronation demonstrate what local creators can accomplish.

“I’ve always wanted to have more film in Indiana,” Brenton said. “I wish we had better benefits for filmmakers.”

That commitment to growing Indiana’s creative community led the brothers to launch the Torchfire Film Festival, an event dedicated to showcasing and supporting independent filmmakers throughout the state.

“We started the Torchfire Film Festival to help support indie filmmakers and Indiana indie filmmakers,” Brenton said. Like many independent productions, Micronation is being made with the help of volunteers and a passionate crew working behind the scenes. Once filming wraps, the team faces months of editing, sound design and color grading before audiences will see the finished product.

“We’re hoping to have a first cut by the end of the year,” Brenton said. “Then working from there to get it out as soon as possible after that.”

Despite the challenges of independent filmmaking, Brenton says his goal for audiences is simple. “I just want them to have a good time,” he said. “Filmmaking for me is about going in, sitting down, enjoying yourself and leaving feeling happy.” Source: Micronation / Micronation

For now, cameras continue rolling as the filmmakers work to bring one farmer’s unlikely declaration of independence to life — a story rooted in Indiana, created by Hoosiers, and built around the universal idea of fighting for the place you call home.

More information about the film can be found at MicronationMovie.com and on the movie’s channels. The duo also has a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for this project. You can find more details HERE.