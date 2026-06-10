Person Hits and Kills Child with Their Vehicle in Westfield

Source: FOX 59

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A child has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Westfield.

According to officials with the Westfield Police Department, officers and emergency personnel responded to a report of a child struck by a vehicle at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday in the 19600 block of Tomlinson Road.

When officials arrived on the scene, the department said that a juvenile male was located. The child was suffering at the time from apparent life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition.

The department said that while a Lifeline request was initially made, the child was transported by ambulance to a children’s hospital in Indianapolis. The child was pronounced dead shortly after 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

The department’s crash reconstruction team responded to the scene to process evidence and investigate the incident, officials stated. The driver remained on scene and the department said that “there is no indication that impairment was a contributing factor in the crash.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, officials with the department said.