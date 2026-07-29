Police Find Missing Greenwood Man in Owen County

Source: FOX 59

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Police say they found the body of a missing man from Greenwood.

Greenwood Police say investigators found 33-year-old Tyler Wagaman’s body and truck in Owen County Tuesday night. A body found inside the black Ford F-150 is believed to be Wagaman.

Investigators say Wagaman went missing on June 14, and his phone last pinged in Gosport on June 17.

Family members found out Wagaman’s truck crashed weeks ago near Indiana 67 and U.S. 231 in the Gosport area.