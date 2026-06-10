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Indiana State Fair Announces Next Round of Free Concerts

The Indiana State Fair unveiled the next round of scheduled concerts on Wednesday, as part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

Published on June 10, 2026

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A concert stage with a "Happy Together Tour 2023" banner, a performer on stage, and a group of musicians on stage.
Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled the next round of scheduled concerts on Wednesday, as part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers.

Concerts announced for the State Fair include:

  • The Beach Boys – August 7
  • TUSK – The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute – August 8
  • Josiah Queen – August 9
  • Busta Rhymes – August 13
  • Grand Funk Railroad – August 14
  • Trace Adkins – August 16
  • Happy Together – August 19
  • Gene Simmons – August 20
  • Don McLean – August 22
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard – August 23

All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and begin at 7:30 p.m. You can buy your discount for the 2026 Indiana State Fair at indiana.state.fair.com.

“The Hoosier Lottery is proud to be back in the starting lineup as sponsor of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair,” Sarah M. Taylor, Executive Director of the Hoosier Lottery, said. “This year’s ‘Always a Hit’ theme is a home run, celebrating baseball, Indiana’s summer spirit and our nation’s 250th anniversary. As longtime partners with the Indiana State Fair and the Indianapolis Indians, we know how baseball brings people together, and we’re excited to help fairgoers enjoy great entertainment, great value and great memories at one of Indiana’s favorite summer traditions.”

The fair runs from August 7th through August 23rd and is closed on Mondays.

Related Tags

2026 Indiana State Fair Don McLean Gene Simmons Happy Together Hoosier Lottery Free Stage Josiah Queen Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Shocked State Fair Tasha Cobbs Leonard The Beach Boys The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute Topic - Local News Trace Adkins TUSK

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