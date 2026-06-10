Indiana Pumps $57M into Crime Victim Support and Youth Diversion

Source: KimWellsMedia / kimwellsmedia

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) has announced a $57 million infusion of grant funding focused at supporting crime victims, strengthen community services, and reforming the state’s juvenile justice system. The allocation marks one of the largest annual investments ever administered by the agency.

The funding arrives at a critical junction, particularly for victim services, which have faced steep federal budget declines.

“Every Hoosier deserves access to safety, support, and opportunities to thrive,” said Douglas Huntsinger, ICJI Executive Director. “These investments strengthen the organizations that are on the front lines serving victims of crime, supporting families in crisis, and helping young people build bright futures.”

$49.5 million, will be distributed to 167 organizations through the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Grant Program. These funds provide a statewide safety net for crisis intervention, legal aid, emergency shelters, and trauma counseling for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

However, local providers are feeling the squeeze. VOCA is federally funded by fines and penalties from federal convictions, which have plummeted in recent years. As a result, Indiana’s available VOCA funding dropped by roughly 30% compared to the last cycle.

The demand remains overwhelming. ICJI received 197 applications requesting nearly $68 million, far exceeding the available cash. To stretch the dollars, ICJI is urging local organizations to adopt regional service models and deepen community partnerships.

To supplement these efforts, an additional $500,000 via the Social Services Block Grant (SSBG) Program will go to 23 organizations specifically tasked with managing residential domestic violence shelters.

Beyond victim advocacy, ICJI is putting $8 million toward the state’s youth. Divided among 25 organizations across 31 counties, these grants target juvenile behavioral health, diversion initiatives, and community-based alternatives to incarceration.

The state legislature originally appropriated this money in 2023 to keep at-risk youth out of the justice system while prioritizing rehabilitation and accountability.

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“Early intervention and community-based support can change the trajectory of a young person’s life,” Huntsinger noted, emphasizing that these programs simultaneously improve public safety and give struggling youth a second chance.

All grants were officially approved by the ICJI Board of Trustees on June 5. Complete lists of the 2026 award recipients can be found on the state’s official portals at on.in.gov/VOCA-2026 and on.in.gov/SSBG-2026.