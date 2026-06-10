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Hoosiers, First Responders Shocked by Southern Indiana Flooding

Heavy rain hit the Louisville and southern Indiana area on Tuesday, with some spots receiving up to 8 inches, leading to dangerous flash flooding.

Published on June 10, 2026

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Yellow road sign that says "WHEN FLOODED TURN AROUND DON'T DROWN
Source: Harrison Township Fire Department

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind.–Heavy rain hit the Louisville and southern Indiana area on Tuesday, with some spots receiving up to 8 inches, leading to dangerous flash flooding.

Southern Indiana towns like Lanesville and Corydon saw 4 to 9 inches of rain, while the Louisville Metro area and counties south of the city received 2 to 5 inches.

“I’ve been through a lot of floods in our area. I’ve been doing this for nearly 30 years. This is the first time I’ve ever seen flooding like this myself. It’s kind of a shock. I’m sure the people who got hit with that flash flooding were shocked about it too,” said Highlander Fire Protection District Firefighter Ryan Houchen to reporters on Tuesday.

Eastern counties experienced the least impact with 3 to 4 inches of rain.

When Rouchen got to the scene, he said the most important thing was getting the message out to the people that the situation had escalated.

“The EMA Director in Harrison County said they had water coming through and we’re telling people to get to their rooftops and we would try and get to them as quickly as possible,” said Houchen.

Rescue workers from several counties used boats to reach people who were trapped by the flooding.

All roads into Corydon were closed for several hours on Tuesday. Power lines ended up submerged by floodwaters at times and propane tanks ended up floating away.

Rouchen says he was happy to report that no one was hurt or killed.

See video belows from social media:

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