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Law Enforcement Watching for Summer Street Takeovers in Indianapolis

IMPD and Indiana State Police will both be cracking down on possible "street takeovers" happening this summer in Indy.

Published on June 10, 2026

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Indianapolis Indiana downtown city skyline with State Capitol building
Source: Cavan Images / Paul Giamou / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Law enforcement agencies in and around Indianapolis said they will be watching out for “street takeovers” this summer.

“We hear time and time again from our neighbors how disruptive this type of activity is,” said IMPD Chief Tanya Terry.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said they have been seeing a growing number of reports of burnouts, spinning, and street takeovers. Just last weekend, police in Indy arrested multiple people accused of reckless driving and had at least eight vehicles towed.

RELATED: IMPD Arrests 7, Seizes Guns in Weekend Reckless Driving Operation

Indiana State Police will also be keeping an eye out for potential reckless driving on city streets and interstates. Sgt. John Perrine told FOX 59 that sometimes they will be using helicopters to catch drivers who are in the middle of dangerous behavior on a road or in a parking lot.

“If they’re caught in these illegal operations, they’re going to go to jail, their car is going to be impounded, and we’re going to do everything in our power to seize their vehicle so they can no longer have it,” Perrine said.

Anyone with information on illegal street takeovers is asked to call 911 or IMPD’s non-emergency line at (317) 327-3811.

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