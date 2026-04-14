Listen Live
Close
Local

IMPD Arrests 7, Seizes Guns in Reckless Driving Operation

IMPD Arrests 7, Seizes Guns in Weekend Reckless Driving Operation

IMPD, State Police, and the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department made several felony arrests, issued over a dozen citations, and impounded several cars around Indianapolis on Saturday night.

Published on April 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IMPD Reckless Driving Crackdown
(Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made multiple arrests and seized an “AR-style” rifle from a kid during a weekend operation concerning reckless driving and street racing.

IMPD worked with Indiana State Police and the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department to make seven felony arrests and issue 13 citations/warnings Saturday night. They also impounded several cars.

During one traffic stop, police said they took a rifle from a 13-year-old and handgun with a machine gun conversion device from a 20-year-old. Both individuals were seen waving the guns out the window of a moving vehicle.

IMPD officers also prevented two vehicle pursuits by deploying Grapplers.

“We recognize that reckless driving can lead to other dangerous and reckless behaviors,” IMPD said in a post to social media. “Our targeted enforcement efforts will continue, and we will use every tool available to hold offenders accountable.”

IMPD urges the public to report illegal spinning, street takeovers, and reckless driving by calling 911 or the non-emergency line at 317-327-3811.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Congress Works To Pass Funding Legislation And Avoid Government Shutdown
Politics  |  Staff

Braun Signs Housing Bill, Sparks Affordability Debate

Indiana Wawa 5-22-25
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Wawa to Open 3 New Locations in Indiana this Summer

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lafayette Shooting Involved Dispute Over Young Child

IMPD Reckless Driving Crackdown
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Arrests 7, Seizes Guns in Weekend Reckless Driving Operation

Trey Williams in court
Local  |  John Herrick

Fishers Teenager Gets Prison Time for Crash that Killed Hamilton Southeastern Graduate

James Raber
Local  |  Staff

Indiana Man Placed on Probation After Child Solicitation Conviction

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Faces Three Rounds of Storms Tuesday–Wednesday

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Announces $200 Million Investment to Expand Child Care

Indiana Fever Draft Picks
Local  |  WISH-TV

‘She’s a winner.’ Fever staff thrilled about No. 10 pick Raven Johnson

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Gov. Braun Signs Affordable Housing Legislation

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana Gas Prices Drop Despite Iran Tensions

Hoosier Lottery
Local  |  John Herrick

Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Columbus and New Haven

Tyrese Haliburton Speaks to
Local  |  John Herrick

Tyrese Haliburton Talks Injury Recovery, Battle with Shingles, and More

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

13 People Sentenced for Armed Drug Trafficking & Dog Fighting Ring

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close