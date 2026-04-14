IMPD Arrests 7, Seizes Guns in Weekend Reckless Driving Operation

(Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made multiple arrests and seized an “AR-style” rifle from a kid during a weekend operation concerning reckless driving and street racing.

IMPD worked with Indiana State Police and the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department to make seven felony arrests and issue 13 citations/warnings Saturday night. They also impounded several cars.

During one traffic stop, police said they took a rifle from a 13-year-old and handgun with a machine gun conversion device from a 20-year-old. Both individuals were seen waving the guns out the window of a moving vehicle.

IMPD officers also prevented two vehicle pursuits by deploying Grapplers.

“We recognize that reckless driving can lead to other dangerous and reckless behaviors,” IMPD said in a post to social media. “Our targeted enforcement efforts will continue, and we will use every tool available to hold offenders accountable.”

IMPD urges the public to report illegal spinning, street takeovers, and reckless driving by calling 911 or the non-emergency line at 317-327-3811.