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Woman Charged with Stealing LEGO Sets from Noblesville Bookstore

The Noblesville Police Department arrested Paris Daniels, saying she took nearly $1,000 worth of LEGO sets from a Barnes & Noble.

Published on June 10, 2026

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Portrait of a young Black woman with short curly hair looking directly at the camera.
Paris Daniels (Source: Hamilton County Jail)

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A woman has been charged with stealing nearly $1,000 worth of LEGO sets from a bookstore in Noblesville.

Police were called to Barnes & Noble on Mercantile Boulevard in Noblesville on Monday, Feb. 23, on a report of a robbery and theft.

The Noblesville Police Department said a woman was trying to stop another from shoplifting in the bookstore. The woman said the suspect had already stolen from the business a month prior.

When the witness followed the suspect to the exit doors, she was sprayed in the eyes with what police described as an “aerosol spray-type agent.”

With the help of FLOCK cameras, police were able to identify the suspect as Paris Daniels. She was charged with the following:

Robbery Resulting in Bodily Injury, a Level 3 Felony
Battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 Felony
Theft of property between $750 and $50K, a Level 6 Felony
Battery Resulting in Moderate Injury, a Level 6 Felony
Theft with a previous conviction, a Level 6 Felony

The 27-year-old is accused of stealing multiple LEGO sets, worth just over $800, including:

LEGO Harry Potter Sorcerer’s Stone Collector’s Edition valued at $169.99
LEGO Disney Classic 101 Dalmatians Puppy, $149.99
LEGO Art Vincent Van Goh Sunflower, $199.99
Two sets of LEGO Icons Shelby Cobra, $159.99

Daniels has two prior theft convictions in Hamilton County and Johnson County. She was also convicted of auto theft in Marion County.

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