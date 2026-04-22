Allen County Democrats File Ethics Complaint Against Judge

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ALLEN COUNTY, Ind — Senior Judge Wendy Davis says she did not violate judicial conduct rules after the Allen County Democratic Party filed a complaint with the Indiana Supreme Court.

The Allen County Democratic Party says Davis co-hosted a March 11 event for Ewelina Connolly, a Republican candidate for county commissioner. Party leaders argue judicial rules prohibit judges from endorsing candidates or asking for political donations.

ACDP Chair Chad Wierzbinski also pointed to Davis’ February exploratory committee filing, where she listed herself as a Republican. He says those actions raise questions about impartiality.

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Davis responded by email, saying she reviewed the Code of Judicial Conduct and spoke with ethics officials before filing her exploratory committee. She says the rules apply differently to Senior Judges than to full-time judges.

Allen County Republican Party Chair Steve Shine says Davis sought guidance from the Indiana Supreme Court Judicial Qualifications Commission before taking those steps and was told what political activity is allowed.

According to the Indiana Judicial Branch, Senior Judges are not bound by all judicial conduct rules. Limits on political activity do not apply as long as they do not use judicial titles or robes at political events.

Shine says the complaint is politically driven and points to Davis considering a possible run for Fort Wayne mayor.

Wierzbinski says the matter is now with the Office of Judicial and Attorney Regulation and did not say whether he still believes a violation occurred.

Connolly says Davis followed ethics rules while co-hosting the event.