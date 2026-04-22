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Indy Man Sentenced for 2024 Murder at Indiana Convention Center

34-year-old Brian Fulton was convicted in March 2025 for killing his coworker, 58-year-old Al Gosnell, at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis in September 2024.

Published on April 22, 2026

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Brian Fulton (Marion County Jail)

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the stabbing and strangulation of his coworker at the Indiana Convention Center two years ago.

Brian Fulton, 34, was convicted in March 2025 for killing Al Gosnell, 58, at the center in downtown Indianapolis in September 2024. Both men were working at the center at the time.

Jurors were shown surveillance video of the attack. Gosnell could be seen leaving an office with Fulton following him while wearing a backpack.

Fulton’s attorneys claimed he acted in self-defense, but prosecutors argued that it was a targeted attack and that Fulton stabbed Gosnell in a hallway multiple times with a box cutter.

Employees of the Indiana Convention Center said they saw Fulton walking away from the scene. IMPD officers then arrested Fulton near a bus station.

“Al Gosnell was simply going about his workday when he was brutally murdered at the hands of the defendant,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears. “Mr. Fulton inflicted horrific and senseless trauma on the Gosnell family and instilled fear in our community and, as a consequence, he will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

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