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Indianapolis Colts Host “2026 Schedule Challenge”

Published on April 22, 2026

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Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025
Source: Rich Storry / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indianapolis Colts are hosting a “Schedule Challenge” contest where you can predict the team’s 2026 schedule for a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl.

The contestant with the most accurate guess will receive tickets to Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“Once fans open the challenge on a desktop or mobile device, they will be able to click and place Colts 2026 opponent tiles, in chronological order, to build their schedule prediction,” the Colts said in a Wednesday news release.

Entries opened Wednesday. They will remain open until April 30 at 11:59 pm.

The NFL is expected to release the full schedule in May, and in case of multiple tied contestants, a drawing will determine the winner.

You can enter the contest by going to Colts.com/Win.

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