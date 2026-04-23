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Fever Get All 44 WNBA Games on National TV

The Indiana Fever will be featured in all 44 nationally televised WNBA games in the 2026 season.

Published on April 23, 2026

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WNBA: JUL 13 Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — All 44 games for the Indiana Fever this season will be nationally televised.

Indiana is the only team in the league to have 100 percent of their 2026 games on national broadcast. It’s also the most games on national television in franchise history.

Fever games will be aired across nine different platforms partnered with the WNBA. The local broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Fever open the regular season on Saturday, May 9, against the Dallas Wings at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fever Schedule

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Fever Gainbridge Fieldhouse Indiana Fever Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Local News Topic - National News

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