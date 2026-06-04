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Braun Announces Capital Group Will Expand Carmel Operations

Gov. Braun Announces Capital Group Will Expand Carmel Operations

Governor Mike Braun announced that Capital Group will expand its Carmel operations, creating up to 200 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2028.

Published on June 4, 2026

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Indiana Gov. Mike Braun
Source: FOX 59

CARMEL, Ind. — Indiana Governor Mike Braun announced Thursday that Capital Group will expand its Carmel operations, creating up to 200 new, high-wage jobs by the end of 2028.

Capital Group, one of the world’s largest active fund managers, will invest $13.5 million to expand its facility on North Meridian Street, which serves as one of the company’s primary client service hubs.

“Indiana is the perfect destination to support Capital Group’s growth now and for years to come,” Governor Braun said. “Capital Group’s expansion will create hundreds of new, high-wage career opportunities, and we look forward to the company’s continued partnership in accelerating job growth for Hoosiers.”

The company will start hiring for client service and operations roles immediately. Capital Group is also offering relocation services to Carmel for associates based at its Hampton Roads, Virginia, office, which slates for closure at the end of 2027.

“The Indianapolis area has been a fantastic home for Capital Group for more than 30 years,” said Ryan Rue, head of American Funds Service Group at Capital Group. “We’re excited to continue growing here as we invest in our people, expand our capabilities, and support our clients for the long term.”

“We are proud that a world-class firm continues to grow and invest in our city, providing exceptional opportunities for our talented workforce,” Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam said.

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