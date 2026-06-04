Listen Live
Close
Local

Former Delaware Co. EMS Office Manager Arrested for $200K Theft

Published on June 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Meagan Coutinho
Source: Delaware County Jail / FOX 59

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A multi-year state police investigation into missing county funds has culminated in the arrest of a former Delaware County EMS office manager accused of stealing nearly $200,000 from local agencies.

Meagan R. Coutinho, 42, of Albany, Indiana, was arrested around 1 p.m. Wednesday. She faces multiple preliminary felony charges, including four counts of theft, official misconduct, and a high-level conflict of interest charge linked to her husband’s leadership role at the agency.

According to an affidavit for probable cause, Indiana State Police began investigating Coutinho in the early spring of 2026 after receiving information about improper financial activity spanning a five-year period. Investigators determined that the bulk of the alleged crimes took place across two separate local entities: Coutinho’s role as the Delaware County EMS office manager and her position as treasurer for a high school girls’ golf booster club.

Nearly $182K in Fake Overtime: Coutinho was originally hired by Delaware County EMS in 2019. State police discovered that between July 2021 and February 2026, Coutinho submitted 5,872 hours of “unapproved and unauthorized” overtime, netting her an extra $181,749.93 in unauthorized pay.

When questioned by investigators, Delaware County EMS Director Mike Ashley—Coutinho’s direct supervisor—stated he was the sole individual with the authority to approve her overtime and confirmed he never authorized the hours in question. State police reports indicate that when Ashley and a county attorney later confronted Coutinho about the discrepancy, she admitted to paying herself the overtime.

Court documents show Coutinho initially attempted to justify the hours by claiming a former county human resources director and a former auditor’s office employee gave her approval. However, both individuals explicitly denied those claims to state police, noting they never possessed the authority to authorize her overtime.

County Funds Used for Personal Bills: The investigation also uncovered further financial irregularities involving direct access to EMS accounts. State police allege Coutinho made 26 unauthorized transfers from a Delaware County EMS fund directly into her personal bank account between September 2024 and March 2026, totaling $14,408.15.

Additionally, court documents reveal Coutinho utilized the EMS account to pay off $5,302.64 of her personal credit card debt. Investigators also noted a pattern of unexplained cash withdrawals from the internal EMS account, alongside “dubious” payments to utility companies, Amazon purchases, and various in-store retail transactions.

Executive Director Connection and Charges: The investigation carries significant local implications due to Coutinho’s marital ties to the agency’s leadership. Court records and state police investigators note that Coutinho is married to John Coutinho, the current Executive Director of Delaware County EMS.

Because of her employment under her husband’s administration and the manipulation of agency funds, state police leveled a Level 5 Felony Conflict of Interest charge against her alongside the theft counts.

Following her arrest on Wednesday afternoon, Coutinho was transported and booked into the Delaware County Jail.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Popular
ICE
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

ICE Detains Correctional Officer After E-Verify Cleared His Hire

Ryan Mears WISH TV responding to Braun
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Senator Jim Banks: Ryan Mears Is A Prosecutor Gone Rogue

NFL: AUG 05 Chicago Bears Training Camp
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Chicago Bears: Illinois Fumbles, Indiana Steals the Show

Indiana Governor Mike Braun will make a significant announcement regarding The Child Care and Development Fund
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Governor Signs Immigration Enforcement Bill into Law

Classic roller coaster with people at Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio
The Hammer and Nigel Show  |  Editorial Staff

Man Banned From Amusement Park For Eating Chicken Nuggets

Asphalt pothole with puddle and shadows. High quality photo
5 Items
Tony Katz + The Morning News  |  Producer Karl

Indianapolis To Increase Vehicle Registration Fees?

2025 Women's Sports Foundation's Annual Salute To Women In Sports
4 Items
Business & Economy  |  Renuka Bajpai

Top 5 Richest People from Indiana

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
2 Items
Local  |  John Herrick

IMPD: Boy Arrested in Shooting of 23-Year-Old IU Business Graduate

Local News
Meagan Coutinho
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Former Delaware Co. EMS Office Manager Arrested for $200K Theft

Ironwood in Greensburg
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Greensburg Breaks Ground on 88-Unit Downtown Ironwood Apartments

No Data Center Sign
Local  |  FOX 59

Shelbyville Residents Say They Feel Insulted After Mayor Furgeson’s Comments

Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Purdue AD Mike Bobinski to Retire at End of Year

Meagan Coutinho
Local  |  FOX 59

Former Delaware County EMS Office Manager Arrested on Theft Charges

Todd Young Testifying
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Senator Todd Young Weighs in on NIL, College Athletics

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Beckwith Wants Marion County Prosecutor to be Appointed by Governor

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Braun Extends Gas Tax Holiday Through July

Police officer standing by patrol car with flashing lights
Local  |  Staff

Child Hurt in ‘Accidental Gunshot Incident’ on Indy’s South Side

IndyGo MyKey+
Indy  |  Renuka Bajpai

IndyGo Unveils New MyKey+ Platform for Bus Riders

Devon Damron
Crime  |  Jarett Lewis

Greenfield Man Accused of Bloodying Woman, Beating Dog

Upcoming Weather
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Rain Likely for Indiana This Weekend

Sharon Tucker
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Two Hours of Public Comment on Fort Wayne Homeless Center

14 Items
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

The All-Time Tallest Women in WNBA History

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close