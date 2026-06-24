Shooting on Indy’s Near Northeast Side Injures Man

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was critically injured in a shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Tuesday night.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 3200 block of Baltimore Avenue around 9:40 p.m. to investigate a disturbance that had been reported. When police arrived at the scene, they located a man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD reported that the man was transported from the scene to a local hospital in critical condition after the shooting. Police have not made any additional updates on the victim’s medical status available.

Detectives have responded to the scene to speak with witnesses and attempt to obtain any video footage of the incident that may have been captured.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact number of individuals involved in the disturbance that led to the shooting. Police have also begun to attempt to identify suspects implicated in the shooting itself.

“It appears it was a disturbance between one or more individuals, including the victim,” IMPD Night Watch Captain Richard Ray said of the circumstances that preceded the shooting. “We’re still trying to piece together whether it was a domestic or not or whether it was just a regular disturbance. We want to make sure we get accurate information to share before we do so. Our officers are still trying to gather witnesses and speak to witnesses and get them ready for our detectives as they arrive on scene so they can do interviews with them.

“We’re also trying to get suspect information so we can get that out to the public and try and apprehend that person and bring them held to justice.”

Officials are encouraging those with information on Tuesday night’s shooting to contact IMPD at (317) 327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

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As of this article’s publication, no additional information on the shooting had been made available.