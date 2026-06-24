Indy 500 Winner Felix Rosenqvist Leaving Meyer Shank at Season’s End

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INDIANAPOLIS — 2026 Indianapolis 500 winner Felix Rosenqvist is leaving Meyer Shank Racing at the end of the season.

MSR confirmed Rosenqvist’s departure on Wednesday. The 34-year-old will vacate the No. 60 MSR Honda.

“While we wish Felix nothing but success in the next chapter of his career, our focus at MSR is on the future and ensuring we have the right driver in place for the 2027 season,” MSR co-owner Michael Shank said. “As a team, we’ve made tremendous progress over the last few years, and maintaining that momentum is a top priority.”

Rosenqvist joined the team in 2024 after spending three seasons with Arrow McLaren (2021-23) and two seasons with Chip Ganassi Racing (2019-20).

Rosenqvist won the 110th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge last month in the closest finish in the race’s history, edging out David Malukas by 0.0233 seconds and securing a record $4.34 million payout.

No announcement has been made about where Rosenqvist will end up next season or his replacement at MSR.

“We’re actively evaluating our options and hope to have an announcement to make in the coming months, so stay tuned,” said Shank.

Rosenqvist is the first IndyCar driver to announce a move for the upcoming offseason.

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