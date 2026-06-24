South Side Indy Home Targeted by Gunfire

Source: KiddNation / Kidd Nation

INDIANAPOLIS — For the third time in just over a month, shooters targeted a home in the Maple Glen neighborhood on Indianapolis’ south side.

The latest shooting happened Monday night and was captured on surveillance cameras shared by neighbors.

Several residents said they took cover and called 911 as dozens of shots were fired near Gray Road just before 8:30 p.m.

During a community walking tour Tuesday night, IMPD told residents that detectives have arrested at least three people in connection with the shootings and are investigating a fourth person. Police also said no one was injured in Monday night’s shooting.

Police reports show the home on Saint Simons Court has been shot at three times since mid-May. One person was wounded during an earlier shooting on June 7.

Investigators are also looking into whether the shootings are connected to a similar incident involving another south side home on Hoop Road near Stop 11.

“This is intolerable and needs to stop,” said IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson.

Police believe the cases may be connected to youth gangs, but detectives say they are still working to determine a motive.

IMPD says the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.