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Wallethub: Indiana is one of the Least Independent States...

Wallethub: Indiana is one of the Least Independent States in the U.S.

Published on June 23, 2026

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STATEWIDE–A new study by the personal finance website Wallethub says Indiana is one of the least independent states in the U.S.

Indiana was ranked 44th in the study out of 50 states. They ranked Idaho the most indepenedent state followed by Utah, Hawaii, Colorado, and South Dakota to round out the Top 5.

“The study was based on 39 metrics across financial, social, economic, and federal independence,” said Wallethub Analyst Chip Lupo.

Indiana’s financial dependency rank was 38th. It’s government dependency rank was 36th and its international trade dependency came in 48th. It’s vice dependency was also 37th. Indiana did rank 6th in job market dependency, which was one of its best rankings.

Lupo says Americans place a high value on independence. The nation fought for it during the American Revolutionary War, and today people continue to celebrate not only freedom from British rule but also the ability to be self-reliant as individuals. However, with significant inflation affecting people across the country, many Americans are finding it harder to remain financially independent. Some have become more reliant on federal government assistance, while others have turned to personal coping habits such as alcohol or drugs due to stress and depression.

“As we celebrate America’s independence day, it’s also worth taking time to recognize the individual states that have the most independent qualities as well. Idaho is the most independent in 2026, according to our analysis, and residents display their independence in a variety of ways, from not being heavily reliant on revenue generated through exports to other countries to not being addicted to smoking, gambling or drugs,” Lupo continued.

Lupo says Idaho has a very low percentage of jobs that are supported by exported goods, and exports to other countries make up a very low portion of its GDP.

“Idaho also demonstrates strong financial stability, reflected in its 11th-lowest poverty rate in the country. In addition, it has the 10th-lowest share of millennials living with their parents, indicating greater independence among young adults. The ability to save money is also preparing Idaho residents well for their future. Idaho has the second-highest share of people with access to employer-based retirement plans, fifth-highest share participating in them, and the 17th-highest share of people who saved for emergencies in the past 12 months,” said Lupo.

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