Arrive AI: Delivery Robots Go Outdoors in Hancock County

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HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Fishers-based Arrive AI announced it will expand its project at Hancock Health Regional Hospital.

Arrive AI and Hancock Health launched an autonomous delivery network at the hospital last year. Now, the project is breaking past hospital walls.

A new expansion adds a third “Arrive Point.” This addition allows delivery robots to travel outdoors to campus buildings for pickups and deliveries. These high-tech mailboxes automatically move medical supplies, lab specimens, and medication between facilities.

Arrive AI calls the setup the world’s first “asynchronous delivery.” The automated handoff between robots and mailboxes doesn’t require human interaction.

“The robot comes on its own cadence, drops an item into an arrive point, and sends you a notification,” Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Arrive AI Dan O’Toole said in an interview with Inside Indiana Business. “You come out at your convenience, and that allows the robot to go on to its next mission. We call it ‘autonomy unlocked.’ Everything you’re building toward is only of value when you can unlock that autonomy, and that’s what we do here at Arrive AI.”

Workers are planning the robot’s outdoor route, with launch expected in about two months.

Hancock Health says they are 100% interested in having drones deliver things throughout the county, not just robots.