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Greensburg Breaks Ground on 88-Unit Downtown Ironwood Apartments

Published on June 4, 2026

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Ironwood in Greensburg
Source: Pence Media Group / Ironwood in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind. — A historic plot of land in downtown Greensburg is getting a brand-new lease on life.

City leaders, state economic representatives, and developers gathered Wednesday afternoon at 200 S. Broadway Street to officially break ground on Ironwood, an 88-unit multifamily apartment community. The new complex will sit on the footprint of the former Decatur County Jail, swapping an underutilized downtown lot for vibrant, market-rate housing. The project is slated for completion in the summer of 2027.

For local leadership, Wednesday’s groundbreaking is the culmination of a six-year effort to bring diverse housing options to southeastern Indiana.


“Our need for housing here in southeastern Indiana is high,” said Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh. “Something that our administration has been working on since 2020… the need is here and we’re excited to see these units come online to help fill that gap.”

Mayor Marsh noted that the 88 market-rate units are engineered to serve all ages while feeding critical foot traffic into Greensburg’s historic downtown business district.

The development relies heavily on strategic coordination across local and state entities. The Greensburg Redevelopment Commission originally purchased the property from county officials back in 2021. From there, the city utilized regional READI grant funding via the Accelerate Rural Indiana region to catalyze the investment.

Nassif Kouton of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) reiterated that projects like Ironwood reflect the exact intent of the state’s investment strategies.

“Projects like Ironwood represent the kind of strategic public-private partnership that helps communities like Greensburg attract investment, support local employers and create vibrant places for people to live and work,” Kouton said.

Beyond brick and mortar, city leaders view Ironwood as an economic engine aimed squarely at workforce attraction and youth retention.


The complex is being built with a sharp focus on:

Boomerang Residents: Providing housing options for educated individuals returning home after college.
Short-Term Professionals: Serving medical staff and nurses operating out of the local hospital system.
Workforce Interns: Offering high-quality rental units for incoming engineering and manufacturing interns arriving at Honda Manufacturing of Indiana.

“We are focused on retention and attraction in our city,” Mayor Marsh concluded. “Whether you’re here for maybe three months… or you’re just choosing Greensburg to be home. The Ironwood place is a great place for them to be.” Developer Iron Men Properties will maintain 100% ownership of the complex through its sister branch, Teays Valley Property Management.

ABOUT IRON MEN PROPERTIES
Based in Lafayette, Indiana, Iron Men Properties develops and manages multifamily housing communities focused on revitalizing downtowns and strengthening local economies across Indiana. Founded in 2013, the company partners with local governments to transform underutilized properties into modern, high-quality housing developments while maintaining long-term ownership and management of its communities.

ABOUT CITY OF GREENSBURG
Located along I-74 midway between Indianapolis and Cincinnati, Greensburg is the county seat of Decatur County and home to more than 13,000 residents. Known as the “Tree City” for its famous Courthouse Tower Tree, Greensburg combines small-town charm with a growing business community, strong local schools, and a commitment to downtown revitalization and economic development.

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