Singh Jailed On $40K Bond in Case Involving Sophie Cunningham

Source: Marion County Sheriff’s / Marion County Sheriff’s

INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Singh remains in custody on a $40,000 cash bond and a separate no-bond hold out of Hendricks County after being charged with stalking Indiana Fever guard Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham, according to court records and a Friday hearing.

Prosecutors say Singh was placed on a seven-day hold beginning June 24 while the court reviewed initial bond conditions. He would not be eligible for release unless the Hendricks County hold is resolved and he meets the cash bond requirement, which may include GPS monitoring and house detention.

At Friday’s bail review hearing, the State filed a motion to increase Singh’s bond. The judge did not rule and took the request under advisement. The defense requested a continuance.

Singh told the court he does not have the financial means to post bond.

The case is now set for another bail review hearing July 10 at 10 a.m. The State’s motion to increase bond remains pending.