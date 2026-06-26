Finkam, Hogsett Join Regional Crime Discussion

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS –Crime was the focus Friday as Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Central Indiana mayors and police chiefs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse to discuss public safety, crime trends, and how communities can work together to keep crime low.

Finkam said the meeting focused on sharing data, improving communication and learning from other communities.

“These issues are not simple. They’re very complex and many of them have been around for decades,” Finkam said. “We just have to start small and build.”

Finkam said Carmel residents consistently rank safety as one of the top reasons they choose to live in the city. She said the community’s annual survey found public safety ranked ahead of amenities like trails, recreation and health services.

“We thought schools would be number one, and while it was number two or number three depending on the age group, public safety way outranked the other items on our list,” Finkam said.

Leaders did not discuss specific cases but talked about broader crime trends, including concerns about juvenile crime and the challenges facing communities across the region.

Finkam said the next meeting will include prosecutors to discuss challenges, successes and ways law enforcement agencies can better support their work.

Former IMPD Chief and Indianapolis Deputy Mayor Chris Bailey said the meeting gave leaders a chance to discuss how they can share information and use limited resources more effectively.

“Our success hinges upon each other,” Bailey said. “Not just when we’re talking about public safety, but economic development and lots of other things.”

Bailey said the group focused on finding solutions instead of simply discussing problems.

“Talking about problems are easy. The solutions are a little bit more difficult,” Bailey said. “What I saw in that room was a group of individuals committed to working together and finding solutions.”

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More meetings are planned, though a specific date has not been set. Prosecutors did not attend Friday’s meeting but are expected to participate in the next one.