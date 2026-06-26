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Chicken Chain Looking to Add Locations in Indiana

Colorado-Based Chicken Chain Looking to Add Locations in Indiana

Colorado-based chicken sandwich chain Birdcall is planning a rapid expansion in the Midwest, with nearly 100 new locations set to open in Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

Published on June 26, 2026

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Assortment of fast food items including a burger, fries, and fried chicken, with various sauces and drinks on a tray with colorful branding.
Source: FOX 59

STATEWIDE–Colorado-based chicken sandwich chain Birdcall is planning a rapid expansion in the Midwest, with nearly 100 new locations set to open in Indiana, Ohio, Missouri, and Wisconsin.

The fast-casual brand, known for its chicken sandwiches, is targeting at least 10 new spots in Indiana, with plans for restaurants in cities like St. Louis, Cleveland, Cincinnati, and more. Indianapolis is expected to have between six to eight new locations. Bloomington and Evansville will get at least one to two new locations while the Fort Wayne area is expected to open anywhere from two to three new restaurants.

Each location will feature Birdcall’s signature atmosphere, artwork, and family-friendly dining spaces, offering indoor and outdoor seating in about 2,300 square feet of space.

Birdcall’s menu features eight signature chicken sandwiches, hand-cut chicken tenders, gluten-free chicken nuggets and “chef-inspired” salads paired with sides such as fries, tater tots and slaws.

“The Midwest represents a tremendous opportunity for Birdcall,” said Mark Lohmann, CEO of Birdcall. “From our award-winning chicken sandwiches and other handcrafted menu offerings to our commitment to innovation and community, we believe Birdcall offers an experience that resonates with today’s guests and is a natural fit for the region.”

The company’s initial efforts will focus on expansion over the next five years in Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio and Wisconsin. Currently, Birdcall operates 17 restaurants across Colorado, Arizona and Texas. A specific timetable for when the restaurants will open in Indiana was not given yet.

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