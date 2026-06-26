13-Year-Old from Georgia Killed in Howard County Crash

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy from Georgia was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday in Howard County.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said the crash involved a moped and a pickup truck and happened Thursday afternoon at the intersection of CR 750 West and CR North/South.

Once at the scene, deputies found a black 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 and a red and black Zuma moped that had been involved in the collision. The moped was being operated by 13-year-old Evan Lee Shaffer of Macon, Georgia, who was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, the driver of the Dodge truck was heading southbound on CR 750 West when it collided with the moped in the intersection.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Kokomo and agreed to take a blood draw. It’s unknown if detectives believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

An autopsy for the boy is scheduled for Friday. The cause of death and the toxicology results will be released at a later time.