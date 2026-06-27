Car Crash Causes Fire at Lawrence Apartment Building

Source: FOX 59

LAWRENCE, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash in which someone drove a car into an apartment building in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department said just before midnight on Friday, first responders were called to the 9100 block of Bayou Court for an apartment fire.

While investigating, officers learned that a person had crashed a car into a gas line and then caused the apartment to catch fire. Police said a “malfunction” led to the crash.

Lawrence PD said there were no injuries, but a few people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.