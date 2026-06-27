Murder Charge Filed in Death of Indy Woman Found in Crashed Semi

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Mississippi man has been charged with murder in the death of an Indianapolis woman whose body was found inside a crashed semi Wednesday night near the Ohio-Indiana state line.

LaDavid Shaw, 38 of Jackson, Mississippi, has been formally charged with Murder, Tampering with Evidence and Resisting Arrest.

He is currently being held in Preble County Jail.

Law enforcement was first brought to the scene by a crash on National Road near the state border Thursday night around 8 p.m. A semi had crashed on the ramp from US-40 to westbound I-70.

Inside the semi, Wayne County Sheriff’s Department deputies located the body of a woman, later identified as Shanae Robinson, 36, of Indianapolis.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Friday morning as 36-year-old Shanae Robinson of Indianapolis.

Shaw was found at the nearby Petro Travel Center.

He allegedly resisted arrest, but was eventually taken into custody and then taken to a local hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

Before he was taken into custody though, police say that he made statements that led them to believe that Robinson’s death was not a result of the crash.

Her body has been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. The Wayne County Coroner’s Office says that there is “evidence indicating foul play is involved.”

“This is a deeply tragic case, and our thoughts are with the loved ones of the decedent during this difficult time,” says Wayne County Coroner Brent Meadows. “Our office is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation alongside our law enforcement partners. We ask for patience and respect as we work to confirm identification and notify family.”