Man Drowns in White River in Downtown Indianapolis

Source: Indianapolis Fire Department

INDIANAPOLIS — A man’s body was pulled from the White River in downtown Indianapolis Friday night.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, a person was jogging along the river near the Indiana University Indianapolis campus when they heard a splash. The jogger then called 911.

Just before 7 p.m., fire department divers were called out to the area of University Boulevard and Blake Street to search the river. About an hour later, three divers found a man’s body about 15 feet from the shore and six feet under the water.

It’s unknown why the man was near the river.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is working to locate the man’s family.

IFD said this is the ninth fatal drowning in Marion County in 2026. Crews are also investigating a drowning on the northwest side of Indianapolis, where a man was found in a retention pond after canoeing on Thursday.