IN GOP: New Law Addresses Energy Affordability, Prioritizes Ratepayers

Source: (PHOTO: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz/WIBC)

INDIANAPOLIS — A few new important laws are set to take effect on July 1, including one that aims to lower energy costs for Hoosiers.

State Representative Alaina Shonkwiler (R-Noblesville), author of House Enrolled Act 1002, said her law brings major reform to the regulatory process.

“During the 2026 legislative session, we passed landmark reforms prioritizing ratepayers, ensuring reliable energy at low costs, and preventing utilities from shutting off service to struggling users on the hottest and coldest days,” said Rep. Shonkwiler.

Republican State Representative Ed Soliday of Valparaiso, Chair of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, said the law expands the use of levelized billing, opting low-income customers into the program and giving Hoosiers the option to pay a flat monthly cost to avoid unexpected spikes in bills.

“Indiana is continuing its work to ensure utilities are focused on lowering costs and improving service,” said Rep. Soliday. “With the new ratemaking system and levelized billing options, Hoosiers will have more control over their energy costs and more predictable bills.”

RELATED: Gov. Braun and State Ratepayer Advocate Team Up to Fight AES Price Hike

State Representative Dave Hall (R-Norman), Vice Chair of the House Utilities, Energy and Telecommunications Committee, said this law will also increase protections for struggling Hoosiers by prohibiting service disconnections during the hottest and coldest days of the year. It would also require utilities to offer financial assistance programs.

“This new law helps ensure energy affordability, expands protections for Hoosiers who are struggling and offers more options to keep energy bills consistent,” Rep. Hall said.

House Enrolled Act 1002 was a House Republican priority bill and passed the Indiana General Assembly with bipartisan support.