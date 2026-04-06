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Gov. Braun Signs Law to Cut Energy Bills & Hold Utilities Accountable

Gov. Braun Signs Law to Cut Energy Bills & Hold Utilities Accountable

Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed a new law Monday aimed at lowering energy costs and increasing accountability for Hoosiers.

Published on April 6, 2026

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Mike Braun State of the State Address
Source: WISH TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun signed a new law Monday aimed at lowering energy costs and increasing accountability for Hoosiers.

House Enrolled Act 1002 includes provisions for performance-based ratemaking, multi-year rate plans, and transparency in rate increase requests. It also bans shutoffs from June 1 through September 23 during the year’s hottest months.

“Affordability is this administration’s top priority, and high electricity prices have placed a major burden on Hoosiers’ wallets,” he said. “I’ve taken action to put affordability for Hoosiers above profits for utilities, and this new law requiring utilities to meet performance benchmarks is a big step forward.”

Braun has made energy affordability a main focus of his administration. To protect ratepayers, he recently appointed a new Utility Consumer Counselor and named three ratepayer-focused commissioners to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, who now constitute a majority of the board.

The bill was authored by State Rep. Alaina Shonkwiler (R-Noblesville), who emphasized the need for a balanced approach to energy.

“Hoosiers have been feeling the impact of energy costs, and we want to ensure reliable energy at the lowest possible cost,” Shonkwiler said. “This law is a landmark reform of our regulatory process, prioritizing ratepayers and adding accountability to ensure utilities are focused on lowering costs and improving service.”

Indiana Michigan Power has already announced plans to file a new rate case specifically aimed at lowering residential bills.

Braun was joined at the signing by Shonkwiler, Rep. Ed Soliday, Sen. Eric Koch, and Energy Sec. Suzie Jaworowski.

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