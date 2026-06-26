Smoke Grenade Found in Peanut Butter Jar at Indy Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Security at Indianapolis International Airport said live smoke grenades were seized from someone trying to go through security.

According to TSA, agents found one of the two grenades inside the traveler’s jar of peanut butter.

“TSA quickly detected and removed the smoke grenades from the traveler’s checked bag,” TSA said in a social media post on Friday. “It is unclear whether or not the traveler was still able to board their flight.”

TSA said the incident happened at the airport last week. No other information was released.