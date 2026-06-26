Caitlin Clark Won’t Play in Saturday’s Game Against LA Sparks

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever forward Caitlin Clark won’t play in Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Fever Head Coach Stephanie White didn’t say when Clark would return to the court, but she says she’s doing alright.

“It’s a good time because we have all week (off) next week,” White said after Friday’s practice. “We’ll take this opportunity to get her treatment, get her healthy, get her back on the floor, and see what happens. Long-term health and wellness is the most important thing.”

Clark left Wednesday’s game with a back injury.

Indiana is 10-8, and Los Angeles is 8-9. Saturday night’s game tips off at 8:00-Eastern at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis. You can hear the game on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan.