Man and Woman Shot in Downtown Indianapolis

Source: FOX 59

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman was critically injured in a shooting at a downtown Indianapolis apartment building.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 6:15 a.m. Friday to the 900 block of Fort Wayne Avenue.

Police found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

In an update from IMPD on Friday morning, an adult man was also found shot within a home in the 900 block of Fort Wayne Avenue. IMPD said the man is awake and breathing.

IMPD described the shooting as an isolated incident. The case remains under investigation.